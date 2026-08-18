Wamiqa Gabbi: Chandra rescued a part of me that I hadn't met yet!

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, whose performance as Chandra in director Arun Matheswaran's superhit film 'DC' has come for praise from both the audiences and critics, says that the character had rescued a part of her that she hadn't met yet and had showed her who she could be.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and appreciation coming in for both the film and her performance in it, Wamiqa Gabbi took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on the role.

She wrote, "The first time Chandra changed my life, nobody knew her but me. The second time, the world did."

Wamiqa then went on to add, "In the film, Daas rescues Chandra… gives her the freedom to discover who she truly is. Somewhere along the way, Chandra did the same for me. She rescued a part of me I hadn’t met yet… and showed me who I could be."

The film, which took a strong opening, has been continuing to do well in theatres, even as appreciation for it continues to pour in.

On Sunday, Telugu star Mahesh Babu showered praise on the film, calling it an original and outstanding film. He went on to congratulated the makers of the film.

Soon after, another pan Indian star, Allu Arjun, too complimented the makers of DC. He wrote, "Congratulations to the entire DC team. Highest respect to Arun Matheswaran garu. Anirudh absolute master booster. All the artistes are fabb, especially Wamiqa Gabbi garu and of course, the hero and my director Lokesh Kanagaraj garu, the biggest pillar of support."

It may be recalled that during an interaction with the media, director Arun Matheswaran had spoken about how it was to direct Lokesh Kanakaraj, one of the top directors in the film industry.

Arun Matheswaran had said, "This is not new to me. I have directed veteran directors Bharathiraja and Selvaraghavan sir too. Dhanush is also a director. Working with directors is easy. Since they know the film well, they quickly understand the director's vision."

Giving out details of how the idea to make a gangster film like 'DC' began, Arun Matheswaran disclosed, "This is a story that I had always wanted to tell. I met Lokesh at a party and told him this idea. I said it would be good if we did it together. He liked the story a lot and immediately said 'Okay' to it. That's how this project started. It is a gangster story. Chandra meets Parvati on his journey. The film is about how their journey progresses after that."

Stating that his film was one that would give hope to audiences, Arun Matheswaran had said that he wanted audiences to come to the theaters and watch the film without any expectations. "It will definitely give you a new experience," he said confidently.

Lokesh Kanakaraj plays a character called Devadas in the film, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Chandra and actress Sanjana A K plays a character called Parvathi.

The film has dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Music for the film is by Anirudh and cinematography is by Mukesh G. Editing for the film is by G K Prasanna and art direction by Kannan S.

It may be recalled that Lokesh Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for this film soon after he had directed Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which hit screens worldwide on August 14 last year.

--IANS

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