Ram Pothineni shoots for 24 hours at a stretch for RaPo23!

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, Telugu star Ram Pothineni, who seems to be leaving no stone unturned for his ambitious directorial debut, RaPo23, has shot for 24 hours at a stretch on the outskirts of Pondicherry for the film.

What makes the effort commendable is that Ram Pothineni is not just directing the film but is also playing the lead in it.

For the unaware, a massive setup was mounted in Pondicherry for the schedule, which continued for nearly nine days.

Sources say that Ram has been pushing himself vigorously as an actor while simultaneously overseeing every aspect of the film as its director. Unexpected rains have now disrupted the Pondicherry schedule, forcing the unit to temporarily halt filming and return to Hyderabad.

The team is expected to head back to Pondicherry soon to complete the remaining portions on the same massive setup.

The film is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the Rapo Cinematics banner on a lavish scale.

Sources have disclosed that the team plans to shoot a visually appealing song choreographed by popular dance master Brinda during this Pondicherry schedule.

The unit will also look to shoot several high-voltage action episodes designed by well-known stunt choreographer Vikram Mor, whose impressive filmography includes blockbusters like 'KGF: Chapter 1', 'Kantara', and 'Karuppu'3, during this schedule.

Conceived by Ram himself, #RAPO23 is touted to be a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world. The film, which was formally announced on the occasion of the actor's birthday, will have Ram Pothineni playing a character called Veera in it.

The film is backed by a strong technical crew. National Award-winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Thirru) is behind the camera while the action department features the combined expertise of Vikram Mor and acclaimed stunt choreographer Peter Hein. A S Prakash has taken on the responsibilities of Production design for this film.

--IANS

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