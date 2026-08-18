FIFA sacks chief operating officer after criticism of Infantino's sell-off plan

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) FIFA has reportedly sacked its chief operating officer Kevin Lamour after he criticised president Gianni Infantino's plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to investors.

The staff of the world body were informed of the development via an email from its secretary general, Mattias Grafstorm, who told the organisation that the two parties have "agreed to part ways".

A report in BBC Sport quoted a FIFA spokesperson saying that "the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour as Chief Operating Officer has ended on 17 August 2026. FIFA thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future."

The report further quoted the letter sent to the staff, saying that the decision was made after 'careful consideration'. "I would like to provide you with an important update regarding a change within the FIFA Administration.

"Following recent discussions, FIFA and our Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lamour, have agreed to part ways. This decision was made after careful consideration and with great respect for Kevin, both personally and professionally… I felt it was important that I personally provide you with this update, and I would like to express my gratitude to Kevin for these contributions and for his work and commitment on behalf of FIFA on a daily basis. I wish Kevin all the best for the future," it said.

This came after Lamour criticised Infantino's plan to sell the stakes of the World Cup, which was later abandoned by the 56-year-old after he received severe backlash from UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF. Lamour had called the sell-off plan "the project of one person".

He further stated that the FIFA administration was "deceived" about the abandoned plan. "Our mission - the mission of the hundreds of passionate, dedicated, and exemplary FIFA employees - is to serve football. A president must bring people together, unite them, and inspire them. Today, we are experiencing the opposite," he had said.

Lamour went vocal and was not worried about his job in the governing body. "If that means I lose my job, then so be it," he added. "I will understand and respect that decision. At least I'll sleep well tonight."

Recently, UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC accused the world governing body of "fundamental breach of trust" and "deception" over the management of the plans to sell the World Cup stakes. The three bodies had hit out at Infantino. "This is about something more fundamental: the integrity of the game, and the integrity of those elected to lead it," the joint statement read.

"Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding - or demanding - power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it. When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned."

--IANS

vm/bc