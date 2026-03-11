March 11, 2026 5:39 PM हिंदी

Violation of President’s protocol in West Bengal not mere oversight but constitutional offence: RS MP

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The conduct of the West Bengal government during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, with lawmakers asserting that such disrespect cannot be condoned. A BJP MP emphasised that the office of the President represents the pride of all 1.4 billion Indians, not an individual.

During President Murmu’s recent visit to West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior state officials, and other dignitaries were reportedly absent from the official welcome and farewell ceremonies.

BJP MP Baburam Nishad raised the issue in the House, highlighting its constitutional significance.

Nishad, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, said, “I want to draw the attention of the House to an extremely important matter today. This issue transcends party politics. It concerns the dignity of India’s President and the spirit of our Constitution.”

He added that the recent violation of protocol in West Bengal was not merely a lapse but a constitutional offense. “When a state government deliberately disrespects the highest office of the country, it forgets that it holds power under the oath of the Constitution,” he said.

Nishad noted that Articles 52 to 62 define the presidency, and these offices symbolise the Indian Republic. Respecting them is a duty of all.

He further argued that the West Bengal government’s actions also contravene Articles 256 and 257, which require state governments to comply with directives from the Centre and follow constitutional protocol.

He suggested that if a state government deliberately violates the President’s or a constitutional authority’s protocol, it should be treated as a failure of constitutional machinery, and proceedings under Article 356 should be initiated. Under Article 356, a state government can be dismissed if it fails to act in accordance with constitutional provisions or the state constitutional machinery breaks down.

Nishad also urged that discretionary powers of the state in such matters should be curtailed, and officials and ministers responsible for protocol breaches should face punitive and criminal action.

He warned, “If the disrespect shown in Bengal is forgiven today, other states may follow suit tomorrow. We must ensure that the Constitution remains supreme. The office of the President symbolises the pride of 1.4 billion Indians.”

The controversy over President Murmu’s treatment in West Bengal has continued to escalate. The Union Home Secretary had already sought a response from the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, questioning why protocols were not followed.

During a tribal community event near Bagdogra Airport on Saturday, the President had noted the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers and questioned the decision to shift the venue. Following this, the Home Secretary asked the West Bengal Chief Secretary to provide an explanation regarding the failure to adhere to the rules during the President’s visit.

