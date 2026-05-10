May 10, 2026 11:26 AM हिंदी

Vinesh Phogat clears intention to fight despite show-cause notice from WFI

Vinesh Phogat clears intention to fight despite show-cause notice from WFI

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her, accusing the star wrestler of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations while declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic tournaments until June 26.

“Life is caught in some deep whirlpool’s midst. The world seeks flaws in my character, persists.. Life has always held your head held high. No sword has the power to make it bow.!!!,” Vinesh posted on social media in Hindi, indicating her determination to continue the battle despite the setback.

The WFI, in a 15-page notice released earlier in the day, alleged that Vinesh had not completed the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes coming back from retirement under United World Wrestling anti-doping regulations. The development will mean the two-time World Championships medallist will have to wait for her planned return to competitive wrestling. Vinesh was eyeing the National Open Ranking event in Gonda, starting Sunday, for her comeback after she had taken a break from the sport in 2024 after her heartbreaking disqualification at the Paris Olympic Games. In its notice, the WFI said Vinesh’s actions during the Paris Olympics controversy had caused “lasting damage to reputation of Indian wrestling” and alleged violations of the provisions under the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping guidelines.

The latest standoff marks another dramatic chapter in Indian wrestling, with Vinesh once again finding herself at the centre of controversy amid an already turbulent phase for the sport in the country.

--IANS

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