Vin Diesel poses with ‘beautiful people’ Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel has shared a picture of actress Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, whom he referred to as “beautiful people.”

Diesel shared a picture posing with Diesel, Hayek and Henri Pinault on Instagram. In the images, all three are seen wearing sunglasses and flashing a huge smile as they posed for the camera.

“Travel brings out the smiles…Salma and Francois…Beautiful people,” wrote Diesel as the caption.

The picture seems to be from Cannes, where Diesel returned for the 25th anniversary of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise

Fast & Furious is an action media franchise centered on a series of films revolving around street racing, heists, and spies. The first film, based on the 1998 Vibe magazine article "Racer X" by Ken Li and written by Gary Scott Thompson, Erik Bergquist, and David Ayer, was released in 2001.

The first four films focused on illegal street racing, culminating in Fast & Furious. The series moved towards heists and espionage with Fast Five, which was followed by five further films in that genre. An eleventh and final film, Fast Forever, is set to be released in 2028.

Talking about the 58-year-old star, he gained prominence for portraying Dominic "Dom" Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Diesel got the spotlight in the late 1990s and first became known for appearing in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan in 1998.

He was then seen in Boiler Room, The Pacifier XXX, and The Chronicles of Riddick. Diesel’s voice acting work includes The Iron Giant, the video games The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, and the voices of Groot I and Groot II.

Diesel was last seen in Fast X, the sequel to F9. It stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.

--IANS

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