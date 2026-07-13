Vin Diesel pens b’day note for his ‘Letty’ Michelle Rodriguez: You make the world brighter

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) As Michelle Rodriguez turned 48 on July 12, Hollywood star-filmmaker Vin Diesel penned a note for his “Fast & Furious” ride-or-die equal and said that she makes the world brighter.

Vin, who plays Michelle Rodriguez’s character Letty’s husband Dominic Toretto in the “Fast & Furious”, shared a throwback picture with the actress.

“Traveled the world with this amazing soul… and she never forgot, for a second, where she came from…You make the world brighter.Happy birthday Letty…” he wrote as the caption.

Rodriguez has played Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious installments since the franchise began in 2001. She has also starred in the Resident Evil franchise, S.W.A.T. , Avatar and the action film Battle: Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old actress played Minerva Mirabal in the biopic Tropico de Sangre in 2010.

She headlined the exploitation films Machete and Machete Kills , and starred in the animated comedy films Turbo and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Vin and Rodriguez will be seen in the final installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise titled “Fast Forever,” which is set for a March 17, 2028 premiere.

While filming a FIFA World Cup promo earlier this month in character as Dom, the Hollywood star cryptically shared what’s to come with 11th part of the film.

“I just wanted to take a second to … say thank you. You guys are the best audience in the world, best fans in the world. You’ve been patient to the industry, you’ve been patient to the studio, and you’ve been patient with me. Over the past three and a half years, we’ve been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale.”

“But through it all, one thing I know is, I can feel your support, and that means the world to me,” added the actor, reports deadline.com.

“So, let me get back to this filming, and just know that I hope to make you all proud.”

--IANS

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