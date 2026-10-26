Vin Diesel celebrates ‘mom’ on birthday: Pure love

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel celebrated his ‘mom’ Delora Sherleen Vincent on her birthday, sharing a message for her and labelling the bond as “pure love”.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a picture of his mother with his daughter and a birthday wish that read: “Pure love… Happy birthday… We love you mom.”

Vin shares three children with his longtime partner, Mexican model Paloma Jimenez. They have Hania, Vincent, and Pauline together.

Hania is their oldest child and was born in 18. They have a son named Vincent, who was born in 2010. Their youngest daughter is named Pauline, who is 11. The star named her in honor of his late close friend and Fast & Furious co-star, Paul Walker.

On October 6, the actor shared that being a dad is the role that ‘completes’ him beyond his iconic characters.

Vin took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself cuddling his daughter and wrote in the caption section: “Riddick, Dom, Xander, Groot, Theo, Kaulder, Bloodshot… all parts of me. But the role that completes me… dad.”

Vin got the spotlight in the late 1990s and first became known for appearing in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan in 1998.

He was then seen in Boiler Room, The Pacifier XXX, and The Chronicles of Riddick. Diesel’s voice acting work includes The Iron Giant, the video games The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, and the voices of Groot I and Groot II.

The star was last seen in Fast X, the sequel to F9. It stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.

He will next be seen in the final part of the Fast & Furious franchise, which is officially titled Fast Forever. It is scheduled to release in theaters on March 17, 2028.

--IANS

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