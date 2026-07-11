'Villain' Aparshakti Khurrana is ‘chillin' as he shares BTS from 'Gunmaaster G9' set

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurrana, who will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming Emraan Hashmi film 'Gunmaaster G9', gave fans a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets.

Aparshakti shared a string of images and clips from the intense action sequences, pictures of him dressed up as the rugged antagonist and a glimpse of the set.

“Chillin like a Villain! Literally #GunmasterG9 #SeeYouSoonAtCinemas,” he wrote as the caption.

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who directed ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, which was Himesh Reshammiya’s claim to fame. Aditya Datt is known for ‘Crakk’, ‘Table No. 21’, the ‘Commando’ franchise.

The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner, and also stars Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.

The film will see Emraan Hashmi in a never-before-seen action avatar, promising stylized visuals and emotionally charged storytelling that appeals to a wide audience.

Aparshakti was last seen in Jab Khuli Kitaab, a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Saurabh Shukla. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Shukla's own stage play of the same name. The film stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as an elderly couple who decide to seek a divorce after 50 years of marriage.

He will next be seen in Badtameez Gill, a comedy-drama film directed by Navjot Gulati. The stars Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary.

After making his acting debut with Aamir Khan's "Dangal", Aparshakti, who is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, went on to be a part of many noteworthy projects such as "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Stree", "Luka Chuppi", and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

In April, filmmaker-choreographer and ace Youtuber Farah Khan recalled her first meeting with actor Aparshakti Khurrana.

Their primary encounter took place when Aparshakti was working as a radio jockey. Turning back the clock, Farah revealed that she met the 'Dangal' actor during the promotions of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer "Om Shanti Om".

Farah also revealed that when she first met Aparshakti, she had her doubts about his transition from being an RJ to acting.

--IANS

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