'School Thik Karo' campaign: Rajasthan villagers clash with CJP workers during visit; accuse them of politicising education

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) A confrontation broke out early on Friday morning in Rampura Kanwarpura near Jaipur’s Sanganer area after workers of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) arrived to inspect a government school under their 'School Thik Karo' campaign. Local villagers opposed their entry, claiming that the school premises should not be 'politicised'.

The situation escalated when CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka arrived at the spot. According to Ranka, his team members were manhandled and he was also subjected to physical assault.

A video of the confrontation has circulated on social media. Residents stopped the CJP workers at the school gate and refused to allow them inside. They said the village did not need outside political groups to intervene in the school’s affairs.

The villagers pointed out that Rs 12 lakh had already been sanctioned by the government for renovation of the school building. They said they were capable of carrying out the necessary improvements themselves and did not want the school to become a site of political activity.

Some residents also alleged that certain groups attempt to exploit religious sentiments and create divisions in society, saying the village would prefer to manage its own affairs.

After the confrontation, Ranka released a video on social media in which he described the villagers involved as “BJP goons.”

He alleged that the government machinery was trying to prevent them from highlighting problems in government schools.

Ranka claimed that children at the school were being made to study in conditions resembling a buffalo shed. “This government school in Rampura Kanwarpura has been in a dilapidated state for years, and children are forced to study in a place resembling a buffalo shed,” Ranka said.

He further stated that members of his team were manhandled when they attempted to raise the issue.

Earlier, the CJP team had planned visits to two government schools in Jaipur. At 8:00 a.m. they visited the government primary/upper-primary school in Rampura Kanwarpura, Sanganer and at 11:30 a.m., they planned to visit the government school on Vatika Road, where a roof collapse had reportedly raised concerns.

The first visit was disrupted by the confrontation with villagers. The incident comes amid a recent Rajasthan Education Department order restricting the entry of outsiders into government schools, along with unauthorised videography and uploading of school-related videos to social media without prior approval.

The department has cited concerns over disruption of the academic environment and children's privacy.

Opposition groups, however, have criticised the restrictions, arguing that they could make it harder to publicly highlight problems such as deteriorating school buildings, teacher shortages and inadequate facilities.

Following Friday’s confrontation, police and local authorities increased vigilance in the area to prevent any further escalation.

The incident has now triggered a wider political debate over who should be allowed to inspect government schools and how shortcomings in public education infrastructure should be brought to public attention.

--IANS

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