September 15, 2026 3:35 PM हिंदी

Ekta Kapoor poses with TV OG villains Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani at Ganpati celebrations

Ekta Kapoor poses with TV OG villains Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani at Ganpati celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Television czarina and producer Ekta Kapoor brought together some of the most familiar faces from the Hindi TV industry as she hosted friends and colleagues for Ganpati celebrations at her residence on Monday.

Actress Anita Hassanandani who attended the Ganesh poojan at Kapoor's place, shared a series of pictures from the gathering, featuring Ekta Kapoor along with many other popular names from the television fraternity. The pictures captured the group posing together and celebrating the festival in an intimate setting.

Among those seen in the pictures shared by Anita were Urvashi Dholakia, Krystle D'Souza, Mushtaq Sheikh, Tanishaa Das Gupta, Vishal Singh and Ruchika Kapoor, apart from Anita and Ekta.

The gathering also brought together two of television's much-loved former onscreen antagonists, Urvashi, who became synonymous with the iconic character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Anita, who was loved for her character portrayal as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi's association with Ekta goes back more than two decades, with their professional relationship beginning with Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Anita's pictures also featured Vishal Singh, best known for playing Jigar Modi in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Anita, who has been closely associated with Ekta, has been a part her television universe through shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, shared the pictures on her social media account. Ekta later reshared Anita's post on her own social media account.

On Tuesday morning, Ekta was seen visiting Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with actor Sidharth Malhotra to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Sidharth and Ekta are all set to collaborate for their upcoming movie, Vvan which also stars actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

–IANS

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