Rasika Dugal shares a pic of ‘Mirzapur’ queens featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal took a trip down memory lane as she shared a carousel of pictures offering glimpses of her life lately.

She also included a frame featuring the women of the Mirzapur franchise, which she captioned as “The Queens”.

The carousel opens with Rasika posing with a dog named Max. In the picture, the actress, dressed in a light blue saree, is seen affectionately holding the dog's face as she smiles for the camera.

Another behind-the-scenes picture shows her seated for hair and makeup, with her hair styled in pigtails.

The carousel also features quirky Hindi signs reading “Meri Saheli” and “Meri Begum”, a picture of Rasika holding a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note that reads, “Philaver hi toh hai. Laiph-time thodi hi rehta hai,” signed by “Tuku, Appu and Sid”.

Another picture shows the actress enjoying time with Max while dressed in a green saree.

She also shared another group picture featuring women, including veteran actress Sheeba Chaddha and Shriya Pilgaonkar, with the text “The Queens” written across the picture.

Rasika captioned the carousel, “Inn Dinon….”

For the uninitiated, Rasika has been an integral part of the Mirzapur franchise since its first season, playing the character of Beena Tripathi, wife of Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi.

The actress has now reprised the role for Mirzapur: The Movie, which marks the franchise's transition from the streaming platform to the big screen.

The film brings back many of the franchise's popular characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, Rasika as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film also features Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Sonal Chauhan, among others.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written and created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

The movie was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, and has been receiving great response.

The original Mirzapur series premiered on OTT in 2018 and went on to become one of India's most popular crime dramas. Its second season arrived in 2020, followed by the third season in 2024.

–IANS

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