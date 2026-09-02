Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur give a glimpse of their Copenhagen getaway with son Vardaan

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur have offered a glimpse into their family getaway as they explore Copenhagen with their son Vardaan.

Sheetal took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from their Denmark vacation.

Giving fans a peek into the family’s fun-filled holiday, she captioned it as, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

The carousel features the couple enjoying the city together, along with many more candid moments with their little one.

In one of the pictures, Sheetal and Vikrant are seen sharing a sweet moment as they pose for a selfie on the colourful streets of Copenhagen. Another picture captures the couple posing together during their outing, while Sheetal is also seen enjoying some solo moments as she explores the city.

Sheetal is also seen posing with Vardaan outside a colourful building, while another picture shows Vikrant and his son enjoying a ride on a miniature train. The carousel also includes fun pictures from their sightseeing adventures, including a stop at the Guinness World Records Museum.

Vikrant has always spoken about the bond that he shares with his little baby boy.

Earlier, Vikrant had opened up to IANS about the profound impact fatherhood has had on his life. The actor had credited his little one for bringing good fortune and positivity into his life.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Vikrant said he strongly believes in the idea that children arrive with their own destiny and blessings. He said,

“I completely believe in it. I completely believe in it. Because in our family, it is said that every child brings his fate. And I also believe in that. A lot of things have changed since he came. And I couldn't have asked for anything more. I am really, really grateful.”

Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed their son Vardaan in February 2024.

–IANS

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