Vikrant Massey credits son for National Award win for '12th Fail’: A lot of things have changed since he came

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey seems to have been ruling the roost in the domain of acting with his unique choice of content, especially over the last few years.

The actor, a few months ago, had been honoured with the prestigious National Award for his stellar performance in his hit movie, '12th Fail'.

Vikrant, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, reflected on how fatherhood has transformed his life.

Crediting his son for bringing good fortune into his life, Vikrant said he firmly believes that every child arrives with their own destiny and blessings.

Speaking exclusively to IANS after receiving the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in '12th Fail', he said, "I completely believe in it. I completely believe in it. Because in our family, it is said that every child brings his fate. And I also believe in that. A lot of things have changed since he came. And I couldn't have asked for anything more. I am really, really grateful."

For the uninitiated, Vikrant and his wife Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vardaan, in February 2024.

The National Award marked a major milestone in Vikrant's career. For the uninitiated, he won the Best Actor honour for portraying IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's critically acclaimed biographical drama '12th Fail'.

Based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling book of the same name, the film chronicles the inspiring journey of Sharma, who overcame poverty and repeated academic setbacks to clear one of India's toughest competitive examinations.

Released in 2023, '12th Fail' also starred Medha Shankr as Shraddha Joshi, alongside Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Harish Khanna in pivotal roles.

–IANS

rd/