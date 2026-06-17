Vikram Bhatt: ‘You can't intellectualize music, it's like getting turned on’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Director Vikram Bhatt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Haunted 3D’, has shared how he approaches the music in his films.

Vikram belongs to the clan of directors, who have the knack for earworm music in their films. But how does he ensure that the music of his films are chartbusters? For him, the music only has one pre-requisite, to appeal to the soul of the listeners.

Vikram spoke with IANS during the promotions of his film in the city, and said that the primary job of a track is to stir emotions in the audience.

He told IANS, “I only feel one thing that you can't intellectualize music. It's like getting turned on. Why does a certain person turn you on and a certain person doesn't turn you on? Why does some fantasy turn you on and another fantasy doesn't turn you on? You can't fake it. You can't fake being turned on. You can't convince yourself to be turned on. You either are or you are not”.

“Similarly, if you don't intellectualize music and when you hear a song for the first time and you allow it to hear it with your body and not with your mind, if you allow it to make you feel something, then at least you'll be making a song that one person likes and that is you. But if you end up making a song that you might not like but you think people would like, I think the chances of failing are more in that respect”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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