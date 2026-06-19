Vikram Bhatt to helm next part of ‘1920’ franchise, titled ‘1920: Cold Winter’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past’, is now set to direct the next part of the ‘1920’ franchise. The film is titled ‘1920: Cold Winter’.

The director is joining forces with producer Anand Pandit for ‘1920: Cold Winter’ after the superhit success of "Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past" which released this June 12, 2026.

The two have earlier successfully collaborated on ‘1920: Horrors of the heart’, which was directed by Krishna Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt's daughter.

‘1920: Cold Winter’ will be produced by Anand Pandit, written and directed by Vikram Bhatt and co produced by Roopa Pandit and Rahul V Dubey.

Earlier, Vikram Bhatt had revealed the reason behind his penchant for telling stories of horror on the silver screen.

He earlier told IANS, “I really feel I have a connection with fear. I think fear is the basis of all other emotions in the world. If you look carefully, fear of losing someone is possessiveness. Fear of not having enough is greed. Fear of being lonely is relationships. Fear of being left behind is competitiveness. The world is guided by fear. But most of us don't understand it as fear. We understand it as possessiveness and greed and so on and so forth. If you look very closely, a lot of the populace lives in fear”.

“The entire animal kingdom is based on fear. Fear is the only emotion that even a single celled creature feels. Because fear is essential for survival. If I look at a tiger and I don't feel fear, I'll get eaten. My fear keeps me alive. As a filmmaker, I've always made stories on darker relationships, on darker perspectives. And so it doesn't come to me as a surprise that I'm close to fear. I think it's in all of us”, he added.

--IANS

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