Vikram Bhatt talks about evolution of CBFC, credits maturity of audience for board’s leniency

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Director Vikram Bhatt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Haunted 3D’, has spoken up on the evolution of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

Vikram spoke with IANS during the promotions of 'Haunted 3D' in the city, and said that by the early aughts. A lot was happening concurrently in India and globally in the early 2000s, the dot com bubble burst, the maturation of India’s Economic Policy of Liberalization, and more foreign influence trickling as a consequence. Naturally with society, the entertainment sphere was witnessing a change in undercurrents.

He told IANS, “The bodies like the CBFC and the government were becoming more and more mature and lenient. And they were, as far as the film was considered adult, they were more and more agreeable for you to make different films, try different films. I don't think a film like ‘Kasoor’ would have passed in the 80s, 70s, 80s. I think it would have definitely hit a roadblock. The heroine is being seduced by the villain and she's sleeping with him and then is blaming herself”.

He further mentioned, “The audiences had matured to a point where they wouldn't call her names for sleeping with a man who had been accused of killing his wife. So I think the audience actually decides what film you make. And the more mature and accepting an audience gets, the happier the filmmaker is”.

Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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