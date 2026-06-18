Vikram Bhatt could sense the change in horizon of Hindi cinema with ‘Kasoor’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Director Vikram Bhatt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Haunted 3D’, has shared his fond memories of shooting his film ‘Kasoor’.

Vikram spoke with IANS during the promotions of 'Haunted 3D' in the city, and said that he sensed that the Hindi cinema is about to change with the influx of erotic-thrillers, and that’s how he went about making ‘Kasoor’ immediately after ‘Ghulam’.

He said, “‘Kasoor’ is one of my favorite films. Shooting ‘Kasoor’ was a joy with Lisa, with Aftab. I have very fond memories”.

He told IANS, “It was also my first film after ‘Ghulam’ and people were wondering why I would not work with a very big star and make a very big film and why was I working with them and making ‘Kasoor’. But I think we could see a change in the horizon in films. We could see that thrillers, and at that time let's be honest erotic thrillers and films with erotica and good music were going to be the recipe for the next decade”.

The director said that he was pretty sure about the changing undercurrents in the industry at the time. Hence, ‘Kasoor’ came into existence. He later followed it up with another erotic thriller with good music, ‘Raaz’.

“The music reflected that passion and that intensity. So I think that's why, I mean ‘Kasoor’ didn't do as well as ‘Raaz’ but people remember ‘Kasoor’ a lot”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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