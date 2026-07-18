July 18, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

Vikram-1 launch will inspire youngsters to dream bigger, drive innovation: PM Modi

Vikram-1 launch will inspire youngsters to dream bigger, drive innovation: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the team of Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, saying the milestone reflects the growing strength of India's private space sector and will encourage youngsters across the country to pursue innovation with confidence.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he had spoken to the Skyroot Aerospace team and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1.

“Spoke to the team of Skyroot Aerospace and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1. This is a defining moment in India’s space journey. The growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation. This achievement will encourage countless youngsters to dream bigger and innovate fearlessly,” PM Modi wrote.

Earlier, during a telephonic conversation with Skyroot Aerospace CEO, Pawan Kumar Chandana, and Co-founder Bharat Daka, after the successful mission, the Prime Minister congratulated the entire team for carrying six payloads, including two satellites, into a 450-km low-Earth orbit aboard India's first privately-developed orbital launch vehicle.

Addressing the founders, PM Modi said he had watched the entire launch and praised the youthful team behind the achievement.

"Congratulations to Pawan, Bharat and the rest of the team. Your feat will inspire youngsters to come forward. I was watching the entire launch programme today. Your entire Skyroot Aerospace team looks like they are 25-30 years of age," the Prime Minister said.

He also conveyed his "grand greetings" to the team and expressed hope that 'Mission Aagaman' would continue to achieve greater milestones.

Calling the mission a testament to India's self-reliance, PM Modi said the successful launch proved the country's capability to achieve major technological milestones under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Chandana informed the Prime Minister that the rocket had been completely designed and manufactured in India.

--IANS

pk/rad

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