August 12, 2026 3:10 AM हिंदी

Football: Forlan expects short tenure as Uruguay boss

Diego Forlan expects short tenure as Uruguay manager

Montevideo, Aug 11 (IANS) Former striker Diego Forlan has said that his spell as Uruguay's interim manager was unlikely to turn into a permanent role. The 47-year-old succeeds Marcelo Bielsa, who departed after the team's failure to reach the knockout stage of this year's FIFA World Cup.

"This interim situation has come about. For me it's a real privilege to be there, alongside the best players we have in Uruguayan football," Forlan told reporters. "Being at the helm, leading the players and being able to contribute the experience one has is an enormous privilege."

The Uruguayan Football Association is scheduled to hold its presidential election early next year, and the former striker does not envisage remaining in the role after the vote, reports Xinhua. "Thinking beyond March is difficult," said Forlan, who is also in charge of Uruguay's under-20 national team.

He outlined plans to promote youth during his tenure, which is due to begin with a friendly against Japan on September 24.

"The good thing is that there's healthy competition, and those young players who have a lot of talent and potential will have to make a greater effort, and that raises the overall level of the national team," he added.

Forlan scored 36 goals in 112 games for Uruguay over a career that included spells at Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan, among other clubs. He won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2010 World Cup after scoring five goals to help Uruguay reach the semifinals.

Forlan's coaching experience includes spells in charge of Uruguayan clubs Penarol and Atenas.

Forlan opened talks with the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) about taking charge of the national team on an interim basis soon after the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026,

The move came after Marcelo Bielsa left the role in the wake of Uruguay's group-stage exit at the FIFA World Cup in June, Uruguayan newspaper El País reported.

Under the proposal, Forlan would oversee six friendlies scheduled for September, October and November while also taking charge of the under-20 side.

A permanent manager will be appointed at the end of the year or early next year, AUF president Ignacio Alonso said.

--IANS

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