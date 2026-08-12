'A resolve for nation-building': BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on concept of 'Mangal Milan'

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) A new initiative where Parliamentarians meet every Tuesday for open conversations and new ideas, named "Mangal Milan" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a platform where discussions were held on issues ranging from the ills of the National eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam-paper leak to India's young space innovators, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj said.

"We are an alliance united on nationalist ideology where the resolve for nation-building is the common cause. The Prime Minister has chosen the name 'Mangal Milan' for these meetings," she said on a video clip shared by the popular "Modi Story" platform on social media on Tuesday.

The site gives voice to people inspired by PM Modi's life, his intent, integrity, and intensity, and are keen to infuse that "can do" spirit in everyone.

On Mangal Milan, Bansuri Swaraj shared that the first such meeting took place after reports came on NEET exam-paper leak.

"And the first thing that he (PM Modi) said was that paper leak is a crisis that does not come under party-politics. That we need to rise above political ideology and counter such menace. He (PM Modi) had said that paper leak is a serious crime," the BJP MP said.

The Prime Minister also reminded the Parliamentarians about the role of youth in science.

"That day he (PM Modi) mentioned the average age of the Skyroot team is about 28. Then he spoke of Vikram-1, the first privately-built rocket, which was successfully launched in the very first attempt," Bansuri Swaraj added.

Skyroot Aerospace, based in Hyderabad, created history last month with the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately-developed orbital launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

She also recalled how PM Modi had mentioned India's Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with several nations.

"In such tough times, when the whole world is burning in the heat of war, India has signed not one, not two, but nine FTAs to secure its economic safety," she said.

The Prime Minister then exhorted the MPs present in the meeting to connect with the youth and ensure that various sections of society can benefit from these FTAs.

In her 90-minute statement, Bansuri Swaraj implied that from challenges to ideas, "Mangal Milan" is where conversations turn into action under PM Modi's leadership.

--IANS

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