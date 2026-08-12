August 12, 2026 3:12 AM हिंदी

Squash: Suraj Chand quells Menshawy challenge in PSA Challenger Tour event in Kolkata

Suraj Kumar Chand quells Hassan Menshawy's challenge in HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour event in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: SRFI

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) Fresh from winning the singles title in the World University Squash Championship, fourth seed Suraj Kumar Chand overcame Egypt’s Hassan Menshawy in a 73-minute-long five-game thriller 11-4, 8-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-8 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In another engrossing five-game contest, Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar rallied from 2-0 down to beat sixth seed Ayaan Vaziralli 6-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 and advance to the men’s quarters.

In women’s, top seed Tanvi Khanna moved to the quarters with a straight-games win over Vasundhara Nangare.

Earlier, Arihant K.S. defeated Switzerland’s Leandro Mannhart 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 11-4 in the men’s singles opening round on Monday.

In women’s first-round action, Pooja Arthi Raghu rallied to beat Kaashvi Mangal 13-15, 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9. Another Indian player, Ananya Narayanan, defeated Aahana Singh 8-11, 11-2, 11-8, 11-8 while Vasundhara Nangare got the better of compatriot Janet Vidhi 11-8, 11-5, 11-5.

The event has a prize fund of $9,000 for the men's section while in the women's section, the prize money is $9,000.

The HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour has so far organised events in Indore, Mumbai, and Chennai, and is now in the Kolkata leg.

Results (pre-quarterfinals, Indians unless specified):

Men: 8-Om Semwal bt Ravi Dixit 11-6, 12-10, 12-14, 11-2; Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar bt 6-Ayaan Vaziralli 6-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7; 1-Mohamed Gohar (Egy) bt Arihant KS 12-10, 11-2, 11-6; 4-Suraj Kumar Chand bt Hassan Menshawy (Egy) 11-4, 8-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-8; 2-Ahmed Said Sobhy (Egy) bt Deepak Mandal 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 11-4; 5-Hazem Hossam (Egy) bt Rahul Baitha 6-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-5; 3-Seif Refaay (Egy) bt Fabian Igelbrink (Ger) 11-1, 11-3, 11-4; Shaurya Bawa bt 7-Islam Kouritam (Egy) 8-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-3.

Women: 3-Sohayla Hazem (Egy) bt 8-Anjali Semwal 11-4, 12-10, 11-5; Ananya Narayanan bt Rani Gupta 11-4, 11-1, 11-5; 1-Tanvi Khanna bt Vasundhara Nangare 11-3, 11-6, 11-7; 7-Nirupama Dubey bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-8, 11-5, 11-4; 4-Karolina Sramkova (Cze) bt Reiva Nimbalkar 11-4, 11-2, 12-10; 2-Menna Walid (Egy) bt Anika Dubey 12-10, 11-6, 12-10; 7-Unnati Tripathi bt Sahana Kalaivanan 11-1, 11-3, 11-5; 5-Rathika Seelan bt Pooja Arthi Raghu 11-1, 11-2, 11-3.

--IANS

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