Mongolian PM thanks India for facilitating construction of strategic oil refinery project

Ulaanbaatar, Aug 11 (IANS) Mongolian Prime Minister N Uchral visited the oil refinery project site in Dornogovi province and thanked the government of India for facilitating construction of the strategic project, the Indian Embassy in Mongolia stated on Tuesday.

According to the Embassy, Uchral visited the refinery project construction site on Monday. He was accompanied by Mongolia's Road and Transport Minister B Delgersaikhan, Finance Minister Z Mendsaikhan, Dornogovi Governor O Batjargal and senior officials of the government.

He was welcomed at the site by Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia and D Altantsetseg, CEO of the Mongol Refinery.

"During the visit, HE Mr Uchral thanked the Government of India for facilitating the construction of the strategic Oil Refinery Project in Mongolia. He appreciated the contribution of the 3,700 Indian workforce comprising engineers and Workers, who are working at the Project site," the Embassy posted on X.

The Mongolian leader stated that the country will take all the necessary measures to complete the refinery construction at the earliest. He announced to give the status of Technological Industrial Park to the Oil Refinery Project.

"Till date 60 per cent of the construction is completed. The EPC-I (work package I) of the Refinery was commissioned with the active intervention of HE Mr Uchral who was then the Chief of the Cabinet in November 2024. The construction of EPC-II, III and IV is progressing well," noted the Embassy.

The Mongol oil refinery project, being implemented with the support of a USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit (LoC) extended by the government of India, stands as a flagship initiative and a vital component of Mongolia’s sustainable energy strategy.

Last month, former President of Mongolia, Nambaryn Enkhbayar, appreciated the progress of the construction of the oil refinery project.

He visited the oil refinery project construction site at Dornogovi and interacted with the engineers and workforce of ‘Engineers India’, ‘Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd’ and Mongol refinery.

He also mentioned that the project will further expand the India-Mongolia bilateral ties and ensure sustainable energy supplies to Mongolia.

–IANS

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