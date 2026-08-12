UPT20 League: Shankar Mahadevan, Jasmine Sandlas to headline grand opening ceremony for Season 4

Lucknow, Aug 11 (IANS) Musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan and celebrated Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas are set to headline the grand opening ceremony of the UP T20 League Season 4 on August 14 at the iconic Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The opening ceremony will herald the start of a 24-day cricketing extravaganza across Uttar Pradesh.

Bridging the worlds of legendary Indian music, contemporary chart-busters, and high-octane entertainment, both artists will set the tone for an unforgettable season with their electrifying stage presence and powerhouse anthems.

Welcoming the announcement, UPT20 League Chairman Dr. Sanjay Kapoor said, “The UPT20 League has always been about combining high-intensity cricket with world-class entertainment for our fans. We are thrilled to feature iconic performers like Shankar Mahadevan and Jasmine Sandlas at our opening ceremony.

"Their extraordinary musical versatility and massive youth appeal perfectly embody the energy and spirit of Uttar Pradesh cricket. Along with spectacular visual displays, the opening night at Ekana Stadium will be an unforgettable experience for everyone,” he added.

Hosted by Jatin Sapru, the star-studded evening will showcase a rich blend of classical music, contemporary hits, and cutting-edge visual displays.

Joining Shankar Mahadevan on stage will be Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan for a soulful yet high-energy musical performance. The visual spectacles of the evening will feature a spectacular drone show accompanied by live narration, paired with a grand fireworks display to light up the Lucknow sky.

Immediately following the opening ceremony, the on-field rivalry will commence with the inaugural match of Season 4, where defending champions Kashi Rudras take on the Meerut Mavericks.

Phase 1 of the tournament will run in Lucknow until August 26, before transitioning to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the second phase and the grand final on September 6.

--IANS

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