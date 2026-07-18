Vikram-1 launch a proud moment made possible by opening space sector to private players: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The successful launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 is a proud moment for India and reflects the transformative impact of opening the country's space sector to private players, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS after the successful orbital mission, Dr Singh said it was a moment of pride for every Indian as, for the first time, a private company had successfully launched its own rocket according to plan.

"Certainly, this is a moment of pride for all of us, for all Indians. For the first time, a private company has successfully launched its own rocket according to plan,” he said.

“This became possible because five to six years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the courageous decision to open the space sector to private companies," Dr Singh told IANS.

Congratulating all stakeholders involved in the mission, the minister said Skyroot Aerospace had created history by becoming India's first private company to execute an orbital launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"Congratulations Skyroot for becoming India's first private player to have executed this launch from Sriharikota. Congratulations IN-SPACe for facilitating this beautiful public-private partnership. Congratulations ISRO for optimising this collaboration. Above all, congratulations and many thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible," he said.

According to the minister, the rapid progress achieved within just half a decade demonstrates the success of India's space reforms.

He noted that the country's record of first-time launch success compares favourably with nations that began their space programmes much earlier.

"It's been miraculous over the last just half a decade. Half a decade is hardly a time in the life of a space sector. If you compare us with those who started much earlier than us, our record of first-time success is remarkably higher compared to other nations. Today's achievement adds to that record," he said.

--IANS

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