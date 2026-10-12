Vijayendra Kumeria says he has matured a lot than before, reflects on 15 years in showbiz

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who currently plays the male lead Sanyam in Juhi Mui, has reflected on his 15-year acting journey.

He shared how his experience has made him more mature and given him greater clarity about life.

On the occasion of his birthday, the actor looked back at his journey in the entertainment industry and said that every passing year brings changes in one's lifestyle, perspective and understanding of oneself.

Talking about what he understands better about himself today, Vijayendra told IANS, “With every passing year of life, you become more mature, you understand yourself a bit more, and you become more aware of what you have to do in life. You also gain more clarity. So, this year too, I feel that I am much clearer and much more mature. There are a lot of changes that happen in one's life, lifestyle and way of thinking. It happens with every passing year, and it's the same this year as well. I hope I become a better person with every passing year,” he shared.

The actor also reflected on what he would tell his younger self, who began his career with passion, determination and a desire to make a mark in the television industry.

Asked what advice he would give his younger self, the ‘Juhi Mui' actor said, “I will tell my younger self that you did well. The passion and the fire that you had 15 years back when you started your career were right, and they are still there. Maybe back then, you were a little restless, but it paid off.

“If I have to give any advice to my younger self, I would say, don't change. You are what you are today because of the hard work and passion you have put in over so many years. So, I do not want to change anything about my younger self.”

The actor is currently seen in ‘Juhi Mui’ in an important role.

–IANS

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