Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, exclusively spoke to IANS, about the fond memories of the celebrations from his childhood, the values he grew up with, the importance of equality and why success should never make anyone feel superior to others.

The actor mentioned how the prayers and kirtans were an important part of the occasion, and said that the one tradition that has always stood out for him is langar.

"Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti has always brought a feeling of positivity and peace for me. I remember the atmosphere during the celebrations when I was growing up. There would be prayers, kirtans and, most importantly, a strong feeling of seva. I have always found the concept of langar beautiful,” said Vijayendra.

“People from different backgrounds sit together and eat the same food. Nobody is treated differently. That, to me, is such a powerful message that we are all human beings before anything else. Even today, the festival makes me feel grateful," Vijayendra shared.

For Vijayendra, he added that equality is not just something to talk about during a festival but it is a value that should be reflected in the way people act with each other everyday. He also thinks that honesty and generosity are equally important lessons from the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"The thought that we are all equal is something I connect with deeply. It shouldn't matter which religion you follow, where you come from or what position you hold in society. I have always felt that being honest, kind and compassionate says much more about a person. Another lesson I believe in is earning through honest work and sharing whatever you have with others. These are simple things, but they make a difference in how we live. At the end of the day, being a good human being should come first," he said.

Having seen different phases in his acting career, Vijayendra says he has learnt not to get carried away by either success or setbacks. He also mentioned that he doesn't see much point in comparing his career with that of another actor. According to him, such comparisons can take away the happiness of one's own achievements.

"An actor's career has its ups and downs, and I have experienced that myself. So, I feel it's important to remember that neither success nor failure lasts forever. I prefer concentrating on what I am doing instead of looking at somebody else's career. There will always be people who are more successful or more popular, but that doesn't mean you should stop valuing what you have achieved. You have to be happy with your own progress," Vijayendra said.

He said his family and the values they instilled in him when he was growing up have kept him grounded. To him, dreaming big and staying humble are not mutually exclusive.

"My family and the way I was brought up have a lot to do with the person I am today. Whether things are going well professionally or not, I try not to let that affect how I behave with people. There is nothing wrong with being ambitious, working hard and wanting more from life. But success should never make you look down on somebody else. I feel humility is not about considering yourself less important. It is about never believing that you are more important than another person," he added.

On the professional front, Vijayendra Kumeria has been entertaining viewers through television for many years. His latest show, Juhi Mui, has recently wrapped up and the actor is now waiting for the right project to bring him back to television.

–IANS

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