New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Tuesday expressed concern over the suggestion to allow only BS-VI compliant vehicles to enter Delhi and gradually ban the entry of commercial vehicles, warning that the move could severely affect the national Capital's trade and industrial sector and consumers also.

The concerns were raised during the ongoing Supreme Court hearing on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, where suggestions regarding restrictions on vehicle entry were discussed.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said controlling pollution was essential, but implementing such restrictions without adequate preparations would directly affect more than 2 million traders, entrepreneurs, transporters and consumers in Delhi. Including their family members, the livelihoods of more than 5 million people could be impacted, he said.

Goyal, along with CTI General Secretary Ramesh Ahuja, said the organisation supported measures to improve air quality but stressed that Delhi was not only the national Capital but also one of North India's biggest commercial hubs.

"Stopping pollution is necessary, but not by killing businesses," Goyal said.

He said millions of tonnes of essential commodities, including vegetables, fruits, milk, groceries, medicines, textiles, electronics, electrical equipment, automobile parts, dry fruits, footwear, garments and construction materials, arrive in Delhi every day.

"If commercial vehicles are not allowed into Delhi, the city's trade will come to a standstill," he said.

Highlighting seven major concerns, CTI said transportation costs could increase two to three times if goods were required to be unloaded at border warehouses and subsequently transported into the city through smaller electric vehicles. The additional costs of loading, unloading, warehouse rentals and EV transportation would eventually be passed on to traders and consumers.

The organisation also warned that lakhs of small transporters and tempo owners could lose their livelihoods, as more than 80 per cent of goods entering Delhi currently arrive through BS-III and BS-IV vehicles. It said small operators might not have the financial capacity to purchase new BS-VI vehicles.

CTI further cautioned that delays of four to six hours during the transshipment of perishable commodities could affect the supply of vegetables, fruits, milk and medicines, potentially increasing prices and causing inconvenience to consumers.

The restrictions could also force industries operating in Bawana, Narela, Okhla, Mayapuri, Jhilmil and Badarpur to relocate to neighbouring areas such as Ghaziabad, Bahadurgarh, Manesar, Sonipat and Faridabad, resulting in employment losses in Delhi.

The organisation said established wholesale markets, including Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Gandhi Nagar and Kashmiri Gate, could also lose their business to warehouses in the National Capital Region.

It additionally highlighted the lack of adequate warehouses, cold storage facilities, EV fleets and charging infrastructure, warning that restrictions without proper arrangements could disrupt e-commerce, courier services and construction activities.

CTI placed five demands before the authorities, including a written roadmap prepared in consultation with traders and transporters, compensation and subsidies for BS-IV vehicle owners, and government-funded infrastructure for warehouses, cold storage and EV charging stations.

It also demanded that Delhi-NCR be treated as a single economic entity and that separate exemptions be provided for essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines and groceries.

"We respect the Supreme Court, and protecting the environment is everyone's responsibility. However, any decision will affect the lives of 2 million traders, more than 8 lakh transport workers and 2 crore Delhi residents. Traders and transporters must be heard before any decision is taken. We need a balanced approach that controls pollution while protecting businesses," Goyal said.

--IANS

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