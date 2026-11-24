Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary actress and comedian Uma Devi, popularly known as Tun Tun, on her death anniversary on November 24.

The actor paid tribute to the iconic artist through a heartfelt post on his social media account.

Jackie shared a vintage black-and-white picture of Uma Devi, in which she can be seen wearing headphones on and a microphone placed in front of her. Remembering her, the actor wrote, “Remembering Uma Devi (TunTun ji) on her death anniversary”. The post also featured her birth and death years.

Born Uma Devi Khatri on July 11, 1923, she began her career as a playback singer before making her mark as an actress and comedian. Her breakthrough as a singer came with Naushad's music for the 1947 film ‘Dard’, for which she lent her voice to the immensely popular song ‘Afsana Likh Rahi Hoon Dil-e-Bekarar Ka’.

Soon her transition to acting made her a household name. Naushad encouraged her to explore acting and gave her the screen name Tun Tun. She made her acting debut in ‘Babul’ alongside Dilip Kumar and in no time went on to become one of Indian cinema's pioneering female comedians.

Over the years, Tun Tun featured in many memorable films, including ‘Aar Paar’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. 55’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Mujrim’, ‘Kohinoor’, ‘Half Ticket’, ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’, ‘Namak Halaal’ and ‘Aankhen’.

Often remembered as Hindi cinema's first prominent female comedian, Tun Tun worked across many decades and broke into a space largely dominated by male comic actors. Tun Tun passed away on November 24, 2003, at the age of 80.

–IANS

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