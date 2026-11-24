New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) India's rich Sufi traditions and pluralistic spiritual heritage can offer a constructive global model of moderate, progressive and inclusive Islam, experts said at an Indo-Egypt roundtable conference held in the national Capital, highlighting the shared spiritual legacy of the two countries and the importance of Sufism in promoting peace, tolerance and coexistence.

The roundtable conference on 'Sufism Across India and Egypt: A Common Heritage of Peace, Pluralism and Coexistence' was organised by the Indo Islamic Heritage Center (IIHC) at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

It brought together prominent scholars, religious leaders, academicians and media representatives to discuss the historical and spiritual connections between India and Egypt and their relevance in addressing contemporary global challenges.

The discussions highlighted India's Sufi traditions as an important source of its civilisational strength, cultural diplomacy and soft power. Speakers observed that India's inclusive spiritual heritage could offer valuable lessons to the Muslim world and the international community at a time when religious extremism, intolerance and ideological polarisation remain major challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Semed Mahanna, Professor of International Law and Advisor to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University, Cairo, said Sufism had the potential to emerge as a successful ideology in the contemporary world.

He particularly highlighted India's ability to absorb, nurture and sustain diverse Sufi traditions, observing that the country's experience could serve as a role model by presenting a moderate, progressive and inclusive understanding of Islam. He also underlined the relevance of India's spiritual traditions in building a peaceful and harmonious global society.

Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Yazdani, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Jamia Millia Islamia, highlighted the historical and civilisational connections between India and Egypt, describing them as two ancient civilisations with rich intellectual, spiritual and moral traditions.

He said the two countries had the potential to provide new direction to the world through their civilisational contributions and religious and moral values. He also stressed the need to strengthen intellectual and cultural exchanges between them.

Pir Syed Fareed Ahmed Nizami, Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, said India's history was fundamentally rooted in tolerance, love, harmony and peaceful coexistence. He emphasised the need for a progressive and moderate understanding of Islam that embraces inclusivity, respects diversity and promotes peaceful coexistence.

The conference also highlighted that India's Sufi legacy was not merely a religious or spiritual inheritance but an important component of its civilisational identity and international engagement.

Founder and Director of the Imam Ahmed Raza Qadri Institute in Egypt, Mufti Ghulam Muhammad Qadri, also emphasised the importance of love, peace and brotherhood in Sufi traditions.

Speaking to IANS he said, "…Our Hindustan is the best in the world; we are its nightingales, and it is our garden. Religion does not teach us to hold animosity towards one another. We are Indians, and Hindustan is our homeland.' If you look at all these messages, you will find one message — love and affection. That is what they convey. When we meet one another, for instance, in the Muslim community, we greet each other with Assalam, which conveys a message of peace. Everything is based on peace. Today, we can move forward in the world only through love and brotherhood. Sufism conveys a message of love and affection."

Dr. Shujaat Ali Quadri, Chairman of the Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSO), delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the distinguished guests, scholars and participants. He stressed the importance of promoting India's indigenous Sufi traditions and strengthening platforms that encourage moderate, progressive and inclusive religious thought.

The programme was conducted by Mohammad Zafruddin Barkati, Research Fellow at the Indo Islamic Heritage Center, who highlighted the importance of academic and cultural engagement in preserving and promoting the shared spiritual heritage of India and Egypt.

The conference concluded with a collective emphasis on taking India's message of Sufism, peace, pluralism and coexistence to a wider international audience and strengthening India-Egypt civilisational relations through sustained intellectual, cultural and spiritual engagement.

--IANS

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