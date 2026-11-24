New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is likely to be concluded by the end of this year and will boost bilateral ties, Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies has said.

Speaking to IANS, Lies said the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would create new opportunities for businesses in both countries and help strengthen commercial ties between Indian companies and businesses in Lower Saxony.

He said the agreement would make it increasingly important to enhance direct contacts between companies in Lower Saxony and India, particularly for investments, free trade and exchange of components.

Lies expressed confidence that the India-EU FTA would be concluded by the end of this year, describing it as a positive starting point for further strengthening bilateral relations.

"On the commercial front, I see companies from Germany looking to invest in India, as well as Indian companies interested in investing in Lower Saxony," he said.

Highlighting cooperation in renewable energy, Lies said India was already an important partner for Germany in the sector.

He added that the proposed trade agreement would open up several new perspectives and create significant opportunities for industries in both India and Germany.

Lies said growing interest among companies from both sides reflected the potential for deeper economic engagement and mutually beneficial investments.

Earlier in November, India and the European Union (EU) held the seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in New Delhi and reviewed the full spectrum of their Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment under the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA).

“Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the 7th India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in New Delhi with Mr. Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary-General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues of the European Union,” the MEA posted on X.

The two sides reviewed the progress in implementing the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, adopted at the EU-India Summit in January this year.

--IANS

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