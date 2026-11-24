Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Sharvari Wagh’s parents revealed her ‘hangry’ side during her appearance on Kon Honar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit.

Sharvari appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, in which she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. During the interaction, Madhuri asked her if she gets angry and what usually makes her lose her temper.

Sharvari admitted that delayed meals can quickly make her both hungry and angry. “If I don’t get my food on time, I definitely get hangry,” she said.

Madhuri then asked Sharvari’s parents, who accompanied her to the quiz show sets, what she is like when she gets ‘hangry’. Her mother revealed, “There’s a lot of shouting at home.” Madhuri asked if Sharvari “brings the house down”, to which her mother agreed.

Sharvari’s father also joined in and gave an impression of how she calls out to Bansi, who helps out at home, when she is hungry. Sharvari tried to stop him, saying, “Dad, Dad, please don’t!”

He went ahead with the impression, saying, “Bansi, Khaana Lao!” Madhuri laughed at the revelation and said, “Oh, he must be so scared!”

During the conversation, Madhuri also asked Sharvari about her diet. The actress said she follows a diet most of the time but allows herself cheat meals.

“Eighty per cent of the time I follow a diet, and the other twenty per cent is for cheat meals,” Sharvari said. “When I’m shooting, I definitely stick to my diet. But when I’m on a break, I eat everything.”

--IANS

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