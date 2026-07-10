Vijayendra Kumeria on TV cliches that should stop: ‘Achanak shaadis, zoom-zoom drama’

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Having been in the small screen industry for 15 years, there’s only a few cliches, actor Vijayendra Kumeria doesn't want making a comeback on television and it includes the era of “achanak shaadis” and dramatic "zoom-zoom" camera shots.

Talking about the cliches on the small screen, Vijayendra, who made his debut in the world of TV in 2011 with Chotti Bahu 2 - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi, told IANS: Clichés? There are so many. Wahi shadi ho gayi achanak se... Namak, kisne namak daal diya, kisne chana zyada upaal diya. All these things, you know. Those have already stopped, I guess.”

“(There are so many cliches on TV. The same old 'sudden marriage' twist... then the typical scenes like, 'Who added the salt?' or 'Who overcooked the chana?' and all those kinds of tracks. I think those have largely stopped now.)”

The 39-year-old actor said TV has come a long way from its over-the-top clichés, adding that he hopes sudden wedding twists, exaggerated family drama and endless zoom-ins remain firmly in the past.

“Those high drama scenes, yahaan pe aap chila rahe hain, round trolley chal rahi hai, zoom zoom zoom zoom ho raha hai, wo sab kahi jaga abhi bhi shayad hota hoga, lekin kaafi change aa chuka hai, aur wo clichés wapas nahi aane chahiye, yeh main chahunga.”

“(Those over-the-top dramatic scenes where everyone is shouting, the camera keeps circling on a trolley with endless zoom-ins. That style may still exist in some places, but things have changed a lot. I hope those clichés never make a comeback.)"

The actor is currently seen alongside actress Eisha Singh in the show “Juhi Mui”.

'Juhi Mui' traces the journey of Juhi Suri, a brilliant young autistic woman whose mind becomes her greatest strength in a world that often misunderstands her. In the current track, after losing her father, the one who shielded her from the harsh realities of society, she struggles to navigate her grief.

Juhi Mui airs on Colors.

--IANS

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