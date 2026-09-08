Vijayendra Kumeria on 'Juhi Mui' going off-Air: Our show was always meant to be finite

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Vijayendra Kumeria, who garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of Sanyam in the show 'Juhi Mui', shared his reaction to the drama going off the air soon. He said that 'Juhi Mui' was always planned to be a finite series, and he is extremely grateful for all the love received by the drama.

'Juhi Mui' premiered in June this year, and the announcement of the show going off the air has not gone down well with the viewers. Vijayendra revealed that they recently concluded the shoot and have already filmed the ending.

He said, “Our show was always meant to be a finite series, and I feel it has now run its course. We got to know a few days ago that we had completed the episodes and the story. Like every story has a happy ending, we have also shot our happy ending. So, there is absolutely no regret from my side about the show coming to an end."

“I’m very happy that I got to be a part of this show. The best part has been the love and appreciation that I received for my character. People really liked the character, and they also connected with the show, which is something I will always be grateful for," Vijayendra added.

Vijayendra shared that they ended up making several memories during the making of 'Juhi Mui', which he will cherish forever.

Expressing his gratitude for getting to be a part of his journey, he added, “Of course, there will be a lot of memories attached to this show. We have spent so much time together, worked on different episodes, and shared many moments on the set. We will all be taking back a lot of good memories from this journey. I’m happy and grateful that I got the opportunity to be a part of it. There is absolutely no regret that the show is ending. I’m just thankful for the experience, the people I worked with and, most importantly, the love that the audience gave us.”

--IANS

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