Bangladesh announce schedule for crucial West Indies Test series

Dhaka, Sep 8 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the schedule for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies on Tuesday, with the hosts aiming to build on their encouraging 1-1 series draw against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The first Test will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from October 28 to November 1, with the second and final Test taking place in Sylhet from November 5 to 9.

The series is significant for both teams as they aim to improve their positions in the WTC standings. Bangladesh are currently fourth in the nine-team table after three wins, two defeats and a draw from their six matches in the ongoing cycle.

Bangladesh’s recent Test campaign received a boost after they secured a 1-1 draw with Australia away from home. They had earlier suffered a 1-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka and completed a 2-0 home series sweep over Pakistan.

The West Indies, meanwhile, occupy eighth place in the standings, just above Pakistan. They have recorded two wins, eight defeats and two draws in 12 Tests in the current WTC cycle.

The Caribbean side endured a difficult start to the championship cycle, losing their first five Tests. Their early setbacks included a 3-0 home series defeat by Australia and a 2-0 away loss to India.

The West Indies eventually registered their first victory of the cycle against Sri Lanka, winning their two-match home series 1-0. They then drew their most recent WTC assignment 1-1 with Pakistan.

The visitors will arrive in Bangladesh with some preparation time, as they are scheduled to play a three-day warm-up match from October 22 before the Test series begins.

With both teams aiming to climb the WTC standings, the two Tests are expected to be particularly significant as the championship cycle progresses.

Series schedule:

October 28-November 1: First Test, Mirpur

November 5-9: Second Test, Sylhet

--IANS

sds/vi