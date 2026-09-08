September 08, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

Tamannaah on the Chhathi Maiya Song from The Vvaan: I studied the significance of Chhath

Tamannaah on the Chhathi Maiya Song from The Vvaan: I studied the significance of Chhath

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shed light on how she prepared for the 'Chhathi Maiya' song from her forthcoming drama 'The Vvaan'.

Tamannaah shared that she made it a point to study and understand the significance of Chhath in order to do justice to the devotional track.

The 'Baahubali' actress added that she feels deeply connected with Chhathi Maiyya.

She said, “I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her."

"Chhath Puja is one of the most important factors of The Vvaan, and I wouldn't have wanted to experience the ritual in any other way," she went on to add.

Vishal Mishra has crooned the 'Chhathi Maiya' song under the music label Zee Music. The lyrics for the soulful track have been penned by Kaushal Kishore, with choreography by Chinni Prakash.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, 'The Vvaan' stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah as the lead.

Going by the recently released teaser, the movie tells the tale of an urban man who ends up awakening the divine goddess in his ancestral village's forbidden forest, forced to confront powers beyond his comprehension.

Directed by Deepak Mishra, the story of the drama has been provided by Arunabh Kumar. Manu Anand is on board the team as DOP and Visual Director.

Jointly backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, 'The Vvaan' will appear in the cinema halls on September 25, 2026.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Centre launches portal for data harmonisation across Ministries

Centre launches portal for data harmonisation across Ministries

Meta ran 300+ ads featuring AI-generated child sexual abuse material, investigation finds

Meta ran 300+ ads featuring AI-generated child sexual abuse material, investigation finds

Nepal: Ruling RSP leaders vow not to deviate from Gen-Z movement's ideals (File image)

Nepal: Ruling RSP leaders vow not to deviate from Gen-Z movement's ideals

‘Cricket contingent is fully prepared’: BCCI VP Shukla confident of Team India completing Asiad double

‘Cricket contingent is fully prepared’: BCCI VP Shukla confident of Team India completing Asiad double

Shreyas Talpade expressed gratitude to Sunny & Boddy Deol as Poster Boys turns 9

Shreyas Talpade expressed gratitude to Sunny & Boddy Deol as Poster Boys turns 9

Rise in sexual violence incidents expose dangers faced by women in Pakistan: Report (File Image)

Rise in sexual violence incidents expose dangers faced by women in Pakistan: Report

India, Bangladesh discuss ways to strengthen connectivity for mutually beneficial partnership

India, Bangladesh discuss ways to strengthen connectivity for mutually beneficial partnership

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan’s Gull Feroza fined for code of conduct breach

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan’s Gull Feroza fined for code of conduct breach

Ranveer & Deepika wait for the arrival of baby no 2 with some adorable family pics with Dua

Ranveer & Deepika wait for the arrival of baby no 2 with some adorable family pics with Dua

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: 'Didn’t pay much attention to my personal score,' says Naman Dhir after his 173-run masterclass

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: 'Didn’t pay much attention to my personal score,' says Naman Dhir after his 173-run masterclass