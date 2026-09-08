UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Ram Temple Trust CEO during Ayodhya visit

Ayodhya, Sep 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met the newly appointed first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) and other members of the temple body during his visit to the city.

CM Adityanath, along with CEO Mishra and others, also performed worship of 'Ram Lalla' at the temple.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mishra had taken charge as the CEO of the Ram Temple Trust.

Yogi Adityanath was in Ayodhya to honour Anganwadi workers.

He also announced the launch of several schemes for the Anganwadi workers.

Addressing reporters earlier in the day, Air Marshal Mishra (retd) had spoken about the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's visit.

"The Chief Minister will arrive in the afternoon. He is coming to Ayodhya for official work and will certainly visit the temple for darshan. As the residents of Ayodhya and the Shri Ram Temple have always welcomed the Chief Minister during all his visits, we will welcome him in the same manner this time as well," he had said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed the veteran IAF officer as the CEO of the Ram Temple Trust earlier this month.

He was selected for the top post from the pool of more than 5,000 prospective candidates.

The appointment was approved during a high-profile meeting of the Trust on September 2, which considered the recommendations of the search committee constituted to select the temple's first CEO.

The CEO will have his hands full with numerous tasks, as he will be the point person for making the administration and financial management of the temple more organised and robust.

Temple management, security, staff administration, devotee facilities, and coordination among various departments and agencies will be among his primary responsibilities.

Apart from the former IAF officer Jeetendra Mishra, Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav were appointed as the new trustees, filling three vacant positions within the temple body.

Swami Govind Dev Giri has been entrusted with the role of General Secretary, while Mahesh Bhagchandka took charge as the Temple trust Treasurer.

--IANS

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