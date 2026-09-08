September 08, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

Ballon d’Or 2026: PSG, Arsenal, Bayern Munich among nominees for Men’s Club of the Year

Ballon d’Or 2026: PSG, Arsenal, Bayern Munich among nominees for Men’s Club of the Year

New Delhi, Sept 8 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt and Brazilian giants Flamengo have been nominated for the Men’s Club of the Year award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

PSG enter the race as defending holders of the award after a remarkable season in which the French club claimed their second Champions League title. They also enjoyed a highly successful domestic and international campaign, adding the Ligue 1, French Super Cup, European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup to their trophy cabinet.

The Parisian side will be hoping to retain the honour after establishing themselves as one of Europe's leading clubs.

Arsenal are also among the five nominees after ending their long wait for the Premier League title. The Gunners secured the English championship after 22 years and capped a strong campaign with further progress in Europe.

Bayer Munich make the shortlist after another trophy-laden season in Germany. The Bavarian giants won the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup, underscoring their continued dominance at home.

Bodo/Glimt is the surprise name on the list. The Norwegian club earned recognition for an impressive campaign and also lifted the Norwegian Cup. Their nomination highlights the growing presence of clubs beyond Europe’s traditional powerhouses.

Flamengo completes the shortlist after an outstanding season in Brazil and across South America. The Rio de Janeiro club won the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian Championship and the Rio de Janeiro State Championship.

The five clubs will now compete for the prestigious Club of the Year award, with the winner to be announced at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26 in London.

PSG’s impressive haul of major international and domestic trophies makes them one of the leading contenders, but Arsenal and Bayern Munich also arrive with strong cases following successful seasons.

--IANS

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