Sandhu, Danek share lead after opening 65s at Chennai Open

Chennai, Sep 8 (IANS) Ajeetesh Sandhu and Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek fired matching seven-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the INR 1 crore Chennai Open 2026 at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course on Tuesday.

Sandhu, a 37-year-old former Asian Tour winner from Chandigarh, carded eight birdies against a lone bogey on the par-four 12th to set the early benchmark. Five-time winner on the PGTI, he made the most of the scoring opportunities on the course and finished strongly with birdies on the 16th and 18th, despite finding the greenside bunker on both holes.

“It was a good day, and I capitalised on the easier holes,” Ajeetesh said. “Finishing with birdies on the 16th and 18th was particularly satisfying. The fifth and sixth, along with a few of the par threes on the back nine, are more demanding, so you have to negotiate those well.”

Overnight rain softened the course and greens, while preferred lies were in effect. Sandhu also relied on his experience playing on the Asian Tour to manage the humid conditions in Chennai.

“The softer conditions helped, but hydration and nutrition are extremely important in this weather,” he added.

Danek, 29, matched Sandhu’s score with a flawless seven-birdie round. The Czech, who is in his third season on the PGTI, was particularly effective on the par fives, picking up a birdie on each of them.

“My putting was very good, and that is always the foundation of my game,” Danek said. “I maintained the momentum throughout the round and took advantage of all the par fives. It is encouraging because my game has been developing well over the past three or four weeks.”

Chandigarh’s Jairaj Singh Sandhu was the leading player behind the co-leaders, shooting a bogey-free six-under 66 to share third place with Delhi duo Rashid Khan and Pawan Verma.

Rashid, 35, arrived in Chennai in confident form after winning the Telangana Open in Vikarabad two weeks ago.

Current Race to the India Championship leader Saptak Talwar opened with a five-under 67 and was tied sixth, while defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka carded a three-under 69 to sit tied 16th.

The Race to the India Championship determines the PGTI’s season-long No. 1 player. The competition will also decide the top 24 players on the PGTI Order of Merit who will earn qualification for the season-ending India Championship.

--IANS

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