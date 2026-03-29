TN polls: TVK announces 234 candidates; Vijay to contest from two seats

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Sunday officially introduced all 234 candidates of his party, the TVK, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking a major milestone in the party’s electoral debut.

The announcement was made at a grand event held at a private hotel in Nungambakkam, Chennai, where party leaders, cadres, and supporters gathered in large numbers.

The high-profile launch underlined TVK’s ambition to emerge as a formidable alternative in Tamil Nadu’s traditionally bipolar political landscape dominated by the DMK and AIADMK.

In a significant move, Vijay also introduced the party’s candidates for the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry during the same event, signalling the party’s broader regional aspirations beyond Tamil Nadu.

The highlight of the announcement was Vijay’s own electoral strategy. The TVK president will contest from two constituencies -- Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli (East) -- indicating a high-stakes entry into electoral politics.

His decision to contest from both an urban Chennai seat and a key central Tamil Nadu constituency is seen as an attempt to broaden his appeal across diverse voter bases.

Among other key candidates, party General Secretary N. Anand will contest from the T. Nagar constituency in Chennai, one of the most high-profile urban seats in the state.

Aadav Arjun has been nominated from Villivakkam, while Sengottaiyan will represent the party from Gopichettipalayam.

C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar has been fielded from Tirupparankundram, and Sathyakumar will contest from Tiruttani.

Party insiders indicated that the candidate selection process focused on a mix of youth, professionals, and grassroots workers, reflecting Vijay’s stated vision of clean and people-centric governance.

The leadership also emphasised the importance of giving representation to new faces, while ensuring regional balance across constituencies.

The launch event was marked by enthusiastic participation from party workers, with Vijay reiterating his commitment to transparency, development, and inclusive politics. He urged party cadres to take the message of change to every household in the state.

With this announcement, TVK has formally entered the electoral battlefield, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Political observers note that Vijay’s entry could significantly influence voter dynamics, particularly among youth and first-time voters, potentially reshaping the state’s political narrative in the months ahead.

--IANS

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