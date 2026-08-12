August 12, 2026 7:09 PM हिंदी

Jeet on decoding Gen Z lingo: Trying to cope up with my kids at home

Jeet on decoding Gen Z lingo: Trying to cope up with my kids at home

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Jeet opened up about his attempts to keep up with Gen Z lingo at home, quipping that his young son, along with his daughter, nieces and nephews, has already picked up plenty of the latest slang.

Talking about the impact of Gen Z today and about how well versed is he with the new generation’s lingos, Jeet said: “I'm trying to cope up with my kids at home. My daughter, my nieces, nephews, everybody. My son is very young. He's about three years. But yeah, he's also picked up a lot of things.”

The actor reflected on revolutionary Anant Singh with his film ‘Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat’ and its focus on a lesser-known chapter of Bengal’s history.

Jeet stressed the importance of younger generations understanding their roots and the contributions that shaped India’s freedom struggle.

Asked if films like Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat help in putting the spotlight on a lesser-known chapter of Bengal's history, he added: “Yeah, that's our base.”

He added: “It is very important to know our history, our base. Where we come from, where we are today, because of whom. Wherever we are today, because of whom. It's very important to know.”

‘Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat’ is a biographical action drama film directed by Pathikrit Basu. The film is based on the life of Indian revolutionary Anant Singh.

The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Kaushik Sen, Rajatav Dutt, Chandan Sen, Loknath Dey, and Mimi Chakraborty.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Kolkata, “Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat” follows the mysterious Ananta Singh, an aging figure whose daring robberies of the powerful divide public opinion, hailed by some as a criminal and revered by others as a modern-day revolutionary.

As Inspector Durga Roy launches a relentless pursuit, the story unfolds across shifting timelines, tracing Ananta's journey from a fearless freedom fighter under Masterda Surya Sen during India's independence movement to a disillusioned man who wages a new battle against corruption and injustice.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

APL 2026: Pathak's fifty guides Dibrugarh Warriors to eight-wicket win over Nagaon Rangers

APL 2026: Pathak's fifty guides Dibrugarh Warriors to eight-wicket win over Nagaon Rangers

Kareena reacts as SIL Soha Ali Khan poses with MIL Sharmila Tagore

Kareena reacts as SIL Soha Ali Khan poses with MIL Sharmila Tagore

Pakistan: Minority rights activists demand end to discrimination, forced conversion

Pakistan: Minority rights activists demand end to discrimination, forced conversion

Zoe Saldana is miffed with 'political questions' being asked only to marginalised groups

Zoe Saldana expresses discontent with 'political questions' being asked only to marginalised groups

Women players are hungrier to learn more than men; their energy is enriching, says UP Warriorz coach Abhishek Nayar

Women players are hungrier to learn more than men; their energy is enriching, says UPW coach Nayar

Kshitij Naveed Kaul takes clubhouse lead before rain halts Coal India Open in Kolkata. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Kshitij Naveed Kaul takes clubhouse lead before rain halts play in Kolkata

Strong field set for Asian Junior Open & Girls Chess Championship 2026 to be hosted by the Maharashtra Chess Association, in Mumbai from August 16 to 26. Photo credit:

Strong field set for Asian Junior Open & Girls Chess Championship 2026

Only 9 women CEOs among India’s top 500 listed firms: Govt data

9 women CEOs, 25 MDs among India’s top 500 listed firms: Govt data

China’s leadership ignoring domestic consumers in pursuit of big projects: Report

China’s leadership ignoring domestic consumers in pursuit of big projects: Report

Jr NTR undergoes arthroscopic surgery after shoulder injury, to fully-recover in 2-3 months

Jr NTR undergoes arthroscopic surgery after shoulder injury, to fully-recover in 2-3 months