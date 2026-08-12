Jeet on decoding Gen Z lingo: Trying to cope up with my kids at home

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Jeet opened up about his attempts to keep up with Gen Z lingo at home, quipping that his young son, along with his daughter, nieces and nephews, has already picked up plenty of the latest slang.

Talking about the impact of Gen Z today and about how well versed is he with the new generation’s lingos, Jeet said: “I'm trying to cope up with my kids at home. My daughter, my nieces, nephews, everybody. My son is very young. He's about three years. But yeah, he's also picked up a lot of things.”

The actor reflected on revolutionary Anant Singh with his film ‘Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat’ and its focus on a lesser-known chapter of Bengal’s history.

Jeet stressed the importance of younger generations understanding their roots and the contributions that shaped India’s freedom struggle.

Asked if films like Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat help in putting the spotlight on a lesser-known chapter of Bengal's history, he added: “Yeah, that's our base.”

He added: “It is very important to know our history, our base. Where we come from, where we are today, because of whom. Wherever we are today, because of whom. It's very important to know.”

‘Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat’ is a biographical action drama film directed by Pathikrit Basu. The film is based on the life of Indian revolutionary Anant Singh.

The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Kaushik Sen, Rajatav Dutt, Chandan Sen, Loknath Dey, and Mimi Chakraborty.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Kolkata, “Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat” follows the mysterious Ananta Singh, an aging figure whose daring robberies of the powerful divide public opinion, hailed by some as a criminal and revered by others as a modern-day revolutionary.

As Inspector Durga Roy launches a relentless pursuit, the story unfolds across shifting timelines, tracing Ananta's journey from a fearless freedom fighter under Masterda Surya Sen during India's independence movement to a disillusioned man who wages a new battle against corruption and injustice.

--IANS

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