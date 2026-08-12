August 12, 2026 7:12 PM हिंदी

Sanket Bhosale gives daughter ‘Ravi Kishan tutorials’, little one nails actor’s viral ‘Paisaan’ answer

Sanket Bhosale gives daughter ‘Ravi Kishan tutorials’, little one nails actor’s viral ‘Paisaan’ answer

Mumbai, August 12 (IANS) Comedian and mimicry artist Sanket Bhosale gave a hilarious glimpse of his little daughter being obsessed with the current viral Ravi Kishan memes over social media.

Sharing a video on social media, Sanket gave his daughter what he jokingly called “The Ravi Kishan Effect (Ravi Tuition)”, testing her knowledge of some of the actor-politician's now-viral podcast moments.

In the video, Sanket can be seen lying down while his little daughter stands in the background. He turns the moment into a playful quiz and asks her to fill in the blanks based on Ravi Kishan's viral statements.

Sanket asks her, “Pehchaan or paisa?” To which she confidently replies, “Paisaan”, recreating Ravi Kishan's now-famous answer from a podcast.

For the uninitiated, the clip is a reference to a recent conversation of Ravi Kishan during a podcast in which the was asked whether one should choose recognition or money.

The actor chose pehchaan (recognition), but his emphatic and style of delivery of the word, which sounded like “paisaan”, quickly became meme material online.

Ravi Kishan, in another video, was seen giving out a philosophy that “money follows my brother, money follows,” which has went on to become viral.

Sanket then continues the quiz, prompting his daughter with “Money will…”, with the little one completing the sentence with “follow my brother”, echoing Ravi Kishan's viral line.

For the uninitiated, the exchange comes amid a fresh wave of Ravi Kishan memes across social media.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanket Bhosale is known for his mimicry, comedy and celebrity impersonations.

A doctor by training, he pursued entertainment and rose to prominence through shows including Laugh India Laugh, The Kapil Sharma Show, The Drama Company and Gangs of Filmistan.

On the personal front, Sanket is married to singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ihana, on December 15, 2023.

–IANS

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