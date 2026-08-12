August 12, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

Akanksha Chamola firmly tells paps she will ‘not take any questions on Gaurav Khanna’ anymore

Akanksha Chamola firmly tells paps she will ‘not take any questions on Gaurav Khanna’ anymore

Mumbai, August 12 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Chamola has firmly refused to take any questions related to her former husband and actor Gaurav Khanna or her stint on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

In a video captured by IANS, Akanksha was seen interacting with reporters when,even before being asked, with a smile but a firm tone, made it clear that she did not wish to talk about either of the subjects.

The actress said she would not be taking any questions on Gaurav Khanna and Lock Upp, choosing to keep the matter private after months of public discussion surrounding her marriage.

For the uninitiated, Akanksha had shocked her fans by addressing her separation from Gaurav following her stint on Lock Upp 2. The actress had made the revelation on the premiere episode of the show.

She had revealed that she and Gaurav had been living separately for more than a year and that they were now headed for divorce. She later clarified that the separation was genuine and not a move to generate publicity or TRPs. Following the show's conclusion, during the official press conference, she said that emotionally they had already moved on from the marriage and that only the formal signing of the divorce documents remained.

The development came as a surprise to many viewers back then, particularly because of the image of their relationship that Gaurav had presented during his time on Bigg Boss 19.

During his stint on the reality show, Gaurav had frequently spoken about Akanksha and his love for her. He had also opened up about wanting children, but letting it go only because Akanksha did not want to become a parent.

He had also maintained that because it was a love marriage, he would respect his wife's decision.

Recently Akanksha was seen as one of the contestants on the second season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

Her personal revelations about her marriage became one of the talking points of her journey on the show.

–IANS

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