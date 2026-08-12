August 12, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

Veer Pahariya to be seen in ‘Prem Keetanu’ showcasing aspirations, struggles of young Indians

Veer Pahariya to be seen in ‘Prem Keetanu’ showcasing aspirations, struggles of young Indians

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Veer Pahariya, who made his debut with ‘Sky Force’, will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Prem Keetanu’. The film is a heartwarming and relatable entertainer, and explores the aspirations, relationships and everyday struggles of young Indians.

The film promises to offer a contemporary take on modern life and love, and presents Veer in a different space from his debut, in which he played Indian Air Force officer T. Vijaya. ‘Prem Keetanu’ also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay.

The film is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who is known for ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ and the acclaimed series ‘Aspirants’. The film is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. ‘Prem Keetanu’ marks the first production under Gaurav Verma’s banner, Avanika Films, and is co-presented by Phars Films.

Apart from this, Veer also has the dark action thriller ‘Naam – To Live Is War’ in his upcoming lineup. The film is presented by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. It also stars Varun Sharma, who is expected to step into a negative role for the first time. The project is being produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay.

Veer, who comes from a prominent political family, explored theatre, music and dance, before entering films. He studied theatre while pursuing education in the United States. He also worked as an assistant director on Maddock Films' ‘Bhediya’. His debut marked his transition from music and behind-the-scenes filmmaking to a leading Bollywood role particularly watched.

--IANS

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