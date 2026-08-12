Chelsea sign Spanish defender Chavarria on five-year deal

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Premier League club Chelsea has announced the signing of Spanish player Pep Chavarria from La Liga side Rayo Vallecano, with the 28-year-old penning a five-year contract.

The Spaniard has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031 and will begin working with his new team-mates at Cobham as they prepare for the 2026/27 campaign.

'I’m so excited to get started,’ the 28-year-old said in an official statement. 'This is a dream for me as Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is a big opportunity, but I am prepared and will work hard to help the team achieve success.

'There are a lot of people who have helped me get to this moment, and I have to thank my family. They have always supported me and today is only possible because of them,' he added.

Chavarria began his career with his hometown side UE Figueres, then in the Spanish fourth tier. He made his senior debut at 18 years old against CF Peralada and over the next two seasons evolved into an attack-minded left-back.

In 2018, he signed with third-tier club UE Olot and instantly established himself as a starter and one of the division’s standout players.

He made 52 appearances for Olot before departing for Real Zaragoza, then in the Spanish second tier, in August 2020. Chavarria’s professional debut came the following month, starting a 2-2 draw with Las Palmas.

Once again, Chavarria adapted to the step up. He spent two full seasons with Zaragoza before reaching the top flight by signing for Rayo in August 2022.

Over the past four years, Chavarria has been a mainstay on the Rayo side. He has helped the club make history, with back-to-back eighth-place finishes recorded in La Liga over the past two seasons and a European final reached.

The Spaniard featured 44 times last term as Rayo claimed a place in the UEFA Conference League final, where they were narrowly beaten by Crystal Palace.

Chelsea, who had a poor last season, in which they finished in 10th position, will open their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a London derby against Fulham on August 24.

--IANS

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