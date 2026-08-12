IOA Prez PT Usha briefs Union Home Min Amit Shah on CWG success, reaffirms India’s efforts for 2036 Olympics bid

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Wednesday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed India's recent Commonwealth Games campaign, preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and the country's push to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The former track and field athlete said the meeting covered India's performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the roadmap for the Asian Games in Japan, while reiterating the IOA's commitment to strengthening India's candidature for the 2036 Olympics.

“Had a productive meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. Briefed him on the success of the Commonwealth Games 2026 and our preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. I also reaffirmed that no stone is being left unturned in our endeavour to strengthen India’s candidature to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Under the visionary leadership and unwavering support of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji, India is steadily emerging as a global sporting powerhouse,” PT Usha wrote on X.

India's performance in Glasgow provides a strong backdrop to the IOA's preparations for the next major multi-sport assignment. The Indian contingent finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

Boxing emerged as one of India's biggest success stories at the Games, with the country collecting seven gold medals and 10 medals overall in the sport. India's para-athletes also produced their best Commonwealth Games performance, winning seven medals, including three golds.

The focus now shifts towards Japan, where India will look to build on the momentum generated in Glasgow as preparations continue for the Asian Games.

At the same time, India's ambitions extend beyond competing at international multi-sport events. The IOA is pursuing India's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, with Ahmedabad identified as the proposed host city. India formally submitted its Letter of Intent to the IOC's Future Host Commission in October 2024, while preparations have since included efforts to strengthen sporting infrastructure and demonstrate the country's capacity to stage major international competitions.

The 2036 campaign has gained further importance with India scheduled to host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, providing another major opportunity to demonstrate its organisational capabilities on the international stage as part of efforts to strengthen its credentials ahead of the Olympic bid.

--IANS

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