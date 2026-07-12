Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Train' teaser promises yet another Mysskin masterpiece!

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) The makers of director Mysskin’s upcoming film ‘Train’, featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, on Sunday released a gripping and intense teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V Creations is producing the film, wrote, "The journey begins!

Experience the high-octane #Train teaser now."

The high octane 43-second teaser shows a speeding train under the control of some vicious people. Scared passengers fearing for their lives look on as one man (Vijay Sethupathi) wages a lone battle. It's evident from the teaser that the train, which resembles a speeding monster, is not halting at any station that it is scheduled to stop at. More significantly, those who seem to have taken control of the train seem to have come well prepared. What is their mission? Who are these people? And who importantly is the person trying to take them on? Like all other Mysskin thrillers, 'Train' too promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

The film has been eagerly awaited, ever since the makers chose to release a a brief Behind the scenes video clip to celebrate actor Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday last year.

Producer Thanu, while releasing this BTS video, wrote in Tamil, “To younger brother Vijay Sethupathi, may your birthday be a day for the poor to rise. May you live like the good language Tamil that is praised by all four land forms (forests, fields, mountains and oceans). To make this day even more special, here is a small teaser from Train.”

The video clip released then had shots of Vijay Sethupathi walking through a train compartment, meeting Mysskin, listening to a narration by Mysskin and then dubbing for an emotional scene in the film.

Train, which is being produced by V Creations and directed by Mysskin, will feature a host of stars including Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan.

The film has cinematography by Fowzia Fathima and music by Mysskin himself.

Interestingly, Narain in a post on social media last year had released pictures of himself on the sets of Train. The pictures revealed that he was playing a police officer in the film. The disclosure led to speculation if whether Mysskin was attempting to build a Mysskin Cinematic Universe with Train. The reason for the speculation was that Narain had also played the role of a cop in Mysskin’s superhit film ‘Anjaathey’. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this.

--IANS

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