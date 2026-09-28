Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Slumdog 33 Temple Road' makers reveal Zarina Wahab's look as Zubaida in film

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) The makers of director Puri Jagannadh's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Slumdog 33 Temple Road', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, have now released the first look poster of actress Zarina Wahab in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers also disclosed that she plays a character called Zubaida in the film.

Director Puri Jagannadh, who shared the first look poster of the actress on his social media timelines, wrote, "A heart full of love, a life full of struggles. Introducing @iamzarinawahab as ZUBEIDAA from #SlumDog - 33 Temple with a SPECIAL CHARACTER GLIMPSE Tomorrow at 10 AM. A #PuriJagannadh film. @Charmmeofficial Presents.Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, JB NarayanRao Kondrolla. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."

It may be recalled that the makers have already shared a glimpse video of the character that actress Tabu plays in the film.

For the unaware, Tabu plays a character called Gauri Hegde in the film.

The glimpse video that the makers had shared to introduce Tabu's character in the film described her as "One fearless woman" and "Powerful Officer". The glimpse video showed Tabu slapping and threatening people.

In one scene, she is seen telling Vijay Sethupathi, "In our style, we first shoot and then talk." The glimpse video ends with her designation being displayed. "Gowri Hegde - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax," she says even as a visual of her hitting a man with a lathi emerges.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the unit began shooting in July last year.

Sources close to the unit have confirmed that shooting for the film had been completed and that post-production activities were progressing rapidly across all language versions.

A title poster of the film that was shared by the director last year had showed Vijay Sethupathi sporting a stylish pair of coolers and having a blood-stained machete in his hand. The actor was seen standing amidst cartons of wooden boxes containing currency notes.

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannath under the banner of Puri Connects and is to be presented by Charmi Kaur in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The collaboration with JB Motion Pictures will allow the makers to further enhance the grandeur of the movie.

Samyuktha plays the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in this film, while Kannada star Duniya Vijay and Tabu portray pivotal characters that are expected to add significant weight to the narrative. The ensemble also features Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh in key supporting roles.

Sources have disclosed that Samyuktha’s character will be integral to the narrative, with ample scope for performance and emotional depth. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the story and her role.

National Award-winning music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, whose work in films like Arjun Reddy and Animal earned widespread acclaim for its raw intensity and emotional depth, is scoring the music for the movie.

Slum Dog is to have a Pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

--IANS

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