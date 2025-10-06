Vijay Deverakonda says 'All is well' after his car meets with an accident, admits his head hurts

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda has finally broken his silence after several reports emerged of the 'Arjun Reddy' actor's car meeting with an accident.

VD took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and shared that he is doing fine and there is no need to stress.

"All is well (red heart emoji) Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you. (Hug and red heart emoji)," Vijay wrote on the photo-sharing app.

If the reports are to be believed, the 'Liger' actor was visiting the Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with his family.

The accident reportedly took place on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district as they were returning to Hyderabad.

According to the reports, VD's Lexus LM350 was hit from behind by another car that did not stop after the accident.

Unharmed by the collision, Vijay reportedly shifted to a friend’s car, continuing his journey to Hyderabad.

VD’s driver has reportedly filed a complaint against the accused, and a probe has been launched into the incident.

During his visit, the 'Dear Comrade' actor was greeted by the Puttaparthi management with a bouquet.

A picture of him with the Sathya Sai Baba also surfaced on social media, and the eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice an engagement ring on Vijay's hand.

The reports have been doing rounds that VD got engaged to her long-time girlfriend, actress Rashmika Mandanna, in a hush-hush ceremony.

While neither of the two has publicly announced the engagement, it is believed that the couple will be tying the knot in February next year.

