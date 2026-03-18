Dhurandhar: The Revenge's Malayalam & Kannada shows delayed due to unforeseen technical difficulties

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) While movie buffs across the country wait for the release of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", the makers have announced through their latest social media post that the Malayalam and Kannada shows of the much-anticipated drama have been delayed due to unforeseen technical difficulties.

Director Aditya Dhar shared a note on his official social media handle saying that while the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of the drama will premiere as per schedule, the Malayalam and Kannada shows have been pushed to Thursday owing to some technical issues.

"To our dear Dhurandhar family. Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language. Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning," read the note.

The makers further said that those who have the tickets for the shows, which have been delayed, can either ask for a refund or can enjoy the Hindi version of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" with subtitles.

"If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you," the note concluded.

Earlier today, Dhar requested all the viewers to refrain from giving spoilers after watching the movie.

"Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request....."Please don't share spoilers!" Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt," wrote the filmmaker.

--IANS

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